Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems (access required)

By: Associated Press Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone August 13, 2021

U.S. regulators say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo