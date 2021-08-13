Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GALINA RAKITYANSKAYA v. LESLIE SCOTT BLEVINS (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 13, 2021

Civil litigation -- Motion to disqualify attorney -- Attorneys' fees Galina Rakityanskaya (“Rakityanskaya”) appeals the grant, by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, of (1) a motion to disqualify her attorney from representing her in a civil lawsuit that she had filed against Leslie Scott Blevins (“Blevins”) and (2) an award of attorneys’ fees incurred in connection ...

