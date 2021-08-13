Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Morgan St. to launch push for HBCU talent in biopharma industry (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2021

Morgan State University was one of five historically Black colleges and universities chosen by Bristol Myers Squibb to create custom biopharma educational programming and increase recruitment of Black talent in the biopharma industry. Other universities joining Morgan State in the program are Florida A&M, Howard, North Carolina A&T and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The ...

