By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2021

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region announced the election of NaToya Mitchell to its board of directors. Mitchell possesses over 20 years of experience in nonprofit, private, and government professional organizations that will be a welcome addition to The Arc’s current advocacy efforts to increase access and opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mitchell is currently ...

