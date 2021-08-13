Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

OPEN JUSTICE BALTIMORE v. CITY OF BALTIMORE, ET AL. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 13, 2021

Civil litigation -- Maryland Public Information Act -- Personnel records exception This case arises from a Maryland Public Information Act (“MPIA”) request submitted on behalf of Appellant, Open Justice Baltimore, to the Baltimore City Civilian Review Board (“CRB”), seeking records relating to complaints against officers of the Baltimore City Police Department (“BPD”). Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo