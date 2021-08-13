Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SARAH AND PETER JUROVICH v. HARFORD COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 13, 2021

Administrative law -- Indicated child neglect -- Substantial evidence Peter Jurovich (“Father”) and Sarah Jurovich (“Stepmother”), appellants, appeal an order of the Office of Administrative Hearings (“OAH”) in which the Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”) found there was a preponderance of the evidence in the record to support the appellee’s, Harford County Department of Social Services (the ...

