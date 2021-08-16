Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021

Auburn Bell and Michael W. Bender were added as executives in residence at Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management. Bell has served as an affiliate professor in Loyola’s Sellinger School of Business, associate director of Loyola’s Center for Continuing Education and managing director and head of corporate marketing and communications for Legg Mason as ...

