Baltimore jury awards brain-damaged boy nearly $35M

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 16, 2021

A Baltimore jury on Monday awarded nearly $35 million to a boy who suffered irreversible brain damage when health care personnel at MedStar Harbor Hospital were too slow to respond to the newborn’s lack of oxygen. Jordan Biggs was healthy when he arrived in the Baltimore hospital’s special care unit at 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, ...

