Continental Realty adds to North Carolina multifamily portfolio with $76M purchase (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has announced the expansion of its North Carolina multifamily portfolio with the acquisition of The Reserve at Mayfaire, an upscale 264-unit community in Wilmington, for $76 million. Formerly owned by State Street Companies, the garden-style community is comprised of 12, three-story buildings and features resort-style ...

