Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hyatt to buy resort manager Apple Leisure for $2.7B (access required)

By: Associated Press August 16, 2021

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels will buy resort-management company Apple Leisure Group from two private equity firms for $2.7 billion. Apple Leisure manages about 100 resorts with more than 33,000 rooms in 10 countries. The acquisition will double Hyatt's presence in the resort business, the company said. Travel has surged this year with the arrival of vaccines for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo