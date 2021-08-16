Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. real estate inches towards normalcy, but balanced market may be months off (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter August 16, 2021

Home sales in Maryland and nationwide have soared throughout the pandemic, with demand far outpacing the number of homes available on the market. But recent data shows that trend may be starting to ease, slowly but surely, with both the amount of active inventory and the number of days on the market having increased slightly from June to July ...

