Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Nicole Stallings | Maryland Hospital Association (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021

The Maryland Hospital Association announced the promotion of Nicole Stallings to chief external affairs officer and senior vice president of government affairs & policy. Stallings has served MHA for a decade in progressively more responsible roles leading quality and legislative and regulatory advocacy. Before joining MHA, she was senior policy analyst to the Maryland Secretary of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo