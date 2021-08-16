Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Think|Stack celebrates 10th anniversary (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021

Think|Stack, a managed IT services company specializing in cloud and cybersecurity with human-centered design, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Founded by brothers Chris and Travis Sachse in 2011 as Horsetail Technology – the company was rebranded as Think|Stack in 2017 – the company was built with the goal to help community leaders and their teams understand how ...

