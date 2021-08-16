Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Victoria E. Autieri | Brown Schultz (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021

Victoria E. Autieri has joined Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz as a staff accountant. Autieri earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Grove City College. She is located in BSSF’s Frederick office.  

