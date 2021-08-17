Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Alarmed at uptick in cases, Md. Democrats urge mask, vaccination mandates (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 17, 2021

Maryland Democratic lawmakers Tuesday called for state mandates on coronavirus vaccinations and mask use as variant-driven COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Members of the Senate Vaccination Oversight Work Group pressed state Health Secretary Dennis Schrader for those mandates during a one-hour meeting. "I do, Mr. Secretary, fundamentally believe that there is a silent majority out there that ...

