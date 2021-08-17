Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs August 17, 2021

The Law Offices of Julie Ellen Landau is seeking to hire a self-motivated and enthusiastic family law associate looking to learn and grow in a busy, fast-paced AV Preeminent rated law firm with a 35-year history focusing its practice exclusively in family and divorce law.

