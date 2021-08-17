Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

FEATURED MOVER | Caitlin Wiggins, Liquified Creative (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021

Annapolis-based strategic branding and marketing firm Liquified Creative promoted Caitlin Wiggins to director of marketing. A member of the agency's leadership team, Wiggins held roles as digital marketing manager and social media manager since 2017, playing an integral part in the agency’s recent growth and most successful client campaigns. Wiggins leads all marketing efforts for Liquified's diverse ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo