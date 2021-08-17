Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hopkins startups, including student-led ventures, raised over $1B in FY21 (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter August 17, 2021

Johns Hopkins researchers and entrepreneurs saw a year of successes, receiving over $1 billion, including over $700 million in venture capital, in fiscal year 2021, according to Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures’ annual report.   The report showed that JHTV, a division at Hopkins founded in 2014 that works with Hopkins researchers to translate their research into commercial applications, supported 174 active startups ...

