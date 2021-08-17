Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Innoforce opens development facility in China  (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021

Innoforce Pharmaceuticals, a Rockville-based biopharmaceutical innovation and partnership company, Tuesday announced it has opened a new advanced cell and gene therapy development facility in Hangzhou, China. Analytical development (AD) and Process development (PD) represents a critical step toward providing services for potential clients in their cell & gene therapy product development to support clinical trials and further ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo