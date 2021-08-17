Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Planet Fitness center opens in Ellicott City (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021

Planet Fitness, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, Tuesday announced it has opened a fitness center in Ellicott City club at 8450 Baltimore National Pike. The Ellicott City club is the second Planet Fitness club in Howard County and the 24th ...

