Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters for all at 8 months, sources say (access required)

By: Associated Press Zeke Miller August 17, 2021

Health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo