Volta installs new charging station in Upper Marlboro (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021

Volta Industries Inc., a San Francisco-based electric vehicle charging company, continued its installations at Giant Food stores with a new charging station in Upper Marlboro at 5700 Crain Hwy. The charging stations at Giant Food further Volta Charging's mission to build convenient, simple and delightful charging infrastructure that is seamlessly incorporated into a driver's everyday experience. ...

