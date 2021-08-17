Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

WYPR receives national Edward R. Murrow Award (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2021

National Public Radio station WYPR has been honored with a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) 2021 National Edward R. Murrow Award for “Large Market Radio Station: Hard News.” The winner, “Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go,” from reporter Rachel Baye, revealed the added trauma of Maryland’s hard-to-place foster children who ...

