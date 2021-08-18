Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AAEDC delivers $100K VOLT Growth Fund loan (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday it has awarded a loan of $100,000 to Crownsville-based Plus Up LLC, the first small business to benefit from its VOLT Growth Fund (VGF). Plus Up founder Adam Ashley said the loan will give the company the capital it needs to extend its strategic growth plans. Ashley also ...

