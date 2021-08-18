Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CASEY LOU DEANE v. SOUTHERN MARYLAND ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY, P.A., et. al. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 18, 2021

Torts -- Dental malpractice -- Expert opinion In August of 2018, Casey Lou Deane, Appellant, filed a malpractice claim against Dr. Bennett Frankel and Southern Maryland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, P.A. (“Southern Maryland”). Ms. Deane alleged that she suffered a permanent loss of feeling in her tongue as a result of Dr. Frankel having severed lingual ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo