Drybar adds second Baltimore-area location (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021

After a successful entry into the Baltimore market with the opening of its Hampden location in June, the Drybar brand Wednesday announced its expansion to Towson, slated for this fall. Drybar Towson, which is owned and operated by Sana Abidi, will be located in Circle East, 1 East Joppa Road, in Towson. Abidi is also the owner of the brand’s first ...

