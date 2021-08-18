Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Global Virus Network launches Rising Star Mentorship Program (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021

The Baltimore-based Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition of human and animal virologists from 63 Centers of Excellence and 11 Affiliates in 35 countries, Wednesday announced the five inaugural members of the GVN Rising Star Mentorship Program. This new initiative was created to identify and support promising, early career investigators to help them become leaders in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo