Heavy Seas hosts GoVAX Mobile with free vaccinations, beer (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021

Baltimore-based Heavy Seas Beer Wednesday announced it has partnered with Maryland’s GoVAX Mobile vaccination clinic to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccinations will be available at the Heavy Seas Taproom in Halethorpe on Aug. 28 from 12:30 pm to 5 p.m. for anyone 12 years of age or older, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Anyone ...

