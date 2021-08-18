Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JEREL LEWIS SPINKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 18, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Confrontation clause -- Testimony via Skype On the night of February 18, 2019, in the parking lot of the Sligo House Apartments, Oumar Sanoh was robbed at gunpoint. The State charged Jerel Lewis Spinks, appellant, with assisting the gunman during that robbery. At trial, the contested issue was whether Spinks did so, or ...

