By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has appointed Joe Scibilia as the new vice president of commercial market sales for public sector and labor markets. Scibilia joins CareFirst with nearly 30 years of labor experience and will lead the organization’s Public Sector and Labor Account team. In this role, Scibilia’s responsibilities will include expanding CareFirst’s labor footprint while also ...

