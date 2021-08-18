Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LIDL US OPERATIONS, LLC, ET AL. v. BUFFALO STRUCTURAL STEEL CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 18, 2021

Contract -- Subcontract -- Mechanic's lien This appeal involves the scope and performance of a structural and miscellaneous steel subcontract between Buffalo Structural Steel Construction Corporation (“Buffalo”), appellee, and the general contractor, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company (“WhitingTurner”), appellant, for the construction of a grocery distribution center for LIDL US Operations, LLC (“Lidl”), appellant. Read the opinion

