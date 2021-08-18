Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MARY E. JOURDAK v. GORDANA SCHIFANELLI (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 18, 2021

Civil litigation -- Discovery sanction -- Contempt Appellant Mary Jourdak apparently failed to appear at her scheduled deposition. Appellee Gordana Schifanelli filed a motion that, in substance, sought discovery sanctions but was titled as a motion to hold Jourdak in contempt. The trial court signed an order granting the motion that was, regrettably, titled as Schifanelli ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo