Sun & Ski Sports to open in 31,000 SF space at Arundel Mills (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021

Sun & Ski Sports Wednesday announced the addition of a 30,000-square-foot store at Arundel Mills in Hanover, expected to open in the fall or winter. The store will occupy the former site of Modells Sporting Goods. Sun & Ski Sports also operates two other stores in the Washington metro area, in Gaithersburg and Falls Church, Virginia and 28 nationwide. The Arundel ...

