Best Lawyers | Miller Miller & Canby

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2021

Miller, Miller & Canby’s James Thompson, Joel “Jody” Kline, Joseph Suntum, Soo Lee-Cho, Donna McBride and Michael Campbell have been named Best Lawyers for the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Additionally, Diane Feuerherd has been named on the “Ones to Watch” list for Best Lawyers, recognizing attorneys who have been in private practice less ...

