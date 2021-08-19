Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Billboard operator asks justices to strike down 'unconstitutional' Baltimore tax

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 19, 2021

Baltimore’s tax on commercial billboard operators violates their constitutional right to free speech in the advertisements and messages they post, the city’s major operator stated this month in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn a Maryland high court decision the that upheld the assessment. The Court of Appeals held in March that the ...

