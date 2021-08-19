Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DALE LIVINGSTON v. HARFORD COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 19, 2021

Administrative law -- Employment termination -- Notice of appeal rights Ms. Dale Livingston, appellant, appeals from the Circuit Court for Harford County’s decision affirming the order of the Office of Administrative Hearings (“OAH”) denying her right to appeal her termination from her position as Deputy Director of the Harford County Board of Elections (the “Board”). Read the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo