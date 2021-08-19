Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daniel A. Braun | Zuckerman Spaeder (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2021

Daniel A. Braun has joined the Washington office of Zuckerman Spaeder LLP as a partner. Braun brings to the firm extensive experience in criminal and regulatory enforcement, gained from more than 15 years as a prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. His ...

