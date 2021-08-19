Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

For more and more Md. workers, vaccination becoming a job requirement (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter August 19, 2021

The number of businesses and industries requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to climb, especially in light of Wednesday announcements from Gov. Larry Hogan and President Joe Biden mandating that nursing home and hospital workers get shots or receive regular tests. For that portion of Maryland’s population that remains unvaccinated, it may become difficult to find or keep work as more and more ...

