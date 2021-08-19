Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LifeBridge, Higi to support Baltimore community health initiatives (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2021

LifeBridge Health on Thursday announced a partnership with Chicago-based consumer health engagement company Higi to help to support community health initiatives in the Baltimore area. LifeBridge Health will use Higi’s existing Smart Health Station network in the Baltimore area, with stations accessible to consumers through established partnerships with retail locations. Starting Aug. 1, 68 Higi Smart ...

