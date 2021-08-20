Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

As classes near, Maryland universities say their COVID plans are in place (access required)

By: Special to The Daily Record Christine Hansen August 20, 2021

Maryland colleges and universities will be reopening their campuses to students, faculty and staff while implementing plans to guard against COVID-19.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo