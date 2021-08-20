Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Defense firm settles ADA claim, pays ex-Maryland employee $150K (access required)

CACI admits no wrongdoing in settlement with EEOC

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 20, 2021

A Maryland systems administrator will receive a $150,000 settlement from a defense contractor that allegedly reassigned and later fired her rather than accommodate her chronic headaches after a car crash.

