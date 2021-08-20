Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ELIZABETH BLAIR REDDING v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 20, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Unprosecuted offense On July 23, 2019, Elizabeth Blair Redding (“Appellant”) was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, and involuntary manslaughter. Pursuant to an agreement with the State, Appellant entered a guilty plea to distribution of fentanyl and the State entered a nolle prosequi to the remaining ...

