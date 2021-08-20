Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Gerard McDaniel to community manager of McDonogh Township Apartments in Owings Mills. McDaniel, who has more than 14 years of multifamily experience, has worked with CRC since 2010 and was most recently a Portfolio Specialist. As community manager, McDaniel will oversee a wide range of operations, including leasing, marketing, administrative and resident retention ...

