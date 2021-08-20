Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

K. HOVNANIAN’S FOUR SEASONS AT KENT ISLAND, LLC v. ROBERT FOLEY, et al., (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 20, 2021

Zoning -- Development agreement -- Time limit K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Kent Island, LLC (“Hovnanian”), appellant, a developer of a mixed-use age-restricted community project appeals from a judgment entered by the Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County, which reversed a decision by the Queen Anne’s County Board of Appeals (“the Board of Appeals”). Read the opinion

