Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. economic directors say worker shortage impeding recovery (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 20, 2021

OCEAN CITY — Unfilled jobs around the state remain one of the biggest barriers to rebooting an economy that had its knees buckled by the coronavirus pandemic. A worker shortage is causing problems, ranging from slow service in restaurants to the inability for businesses to expand, according to a panel of economic development directors speaking at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo