Md. gained 12,400 jobs in July; Unemployment dropped to 6% (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2021

Maryland gained 12,400 jobs in July as the unemployment rate dropped to 6%, according to preliminary survey data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is the 15th month of consecutive job growth in the state. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 50,300 jobs. The professional ...

