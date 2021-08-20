Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Naval Academy expels 18 after online exam cheating investigation (access required)

By: Associated Press August 20, 2021

The U.S. Naval Academy has expelled 18 midshipmen and sanctioned 82 more after an investigation into cheating on an online physics exam in December.

