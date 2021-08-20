Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TRAVIS DAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 20, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Reasonable articulable suspicion Travis Davis, (“Appellant”), was found in possession of a handgun after being stopped by the police. He was subsequently charged, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, with various handgun offenses. Prior to trial, Appellant filed a motion to suppress the handgun on the grounds ...

