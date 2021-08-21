Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan says ‘bold’ transportation proposal is on the way (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 21, 2021

OCEAN CITY —  Gov. Larry Hogan promised county leaders a bold consolidated transportation plan as a sign the state is shifting focus from responding to the pandemic to dealing with more traditional needs. The governor's 15-minute address at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference Saturday focused mostly on his administration's previous actions, especially over the ...

