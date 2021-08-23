Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

As state’s demographics shift, so do the student bodies at Md. colleges (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter August 23, 2021

Demographic shifts have reshaped the student populations at Maryland universities, with more racially and economically diverse student bodies spurring new programs and accommodations. Some schools report increases in older students and international students. From 2011 to 2020, the percentage of minority students has increased significantly at Frostburg State University, Salisbury University, the University of Maryland, Baltimore, the ...

